Fargo nightclub’s liquor license remains suspended, hearing is suddenly canceled

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Liquor Control Board abruptly canceled a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss issues surrounding the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub.

In July, The Fargo City Commission suspended the nightclub’s liquor license for 60 days. Police Chief Dave Zibolski noted several public safety concerns including underage patrons, the potential for over-intoxication and guns on the premises.

City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, a member of the liquor Control board, says eventually, he expects another hearing to be held. Piepkorn and city auditor Steve Sprague, also on the liquor control board, say the city has been encouraging the club’s owners to hire an attorney to help with the application process.

Piepkorn said he’s “personally pleased” with the postponement because it gives police more time to complete a background check on the club’s ownership.

Sprague says a new hearing date was not immediately scheduled.