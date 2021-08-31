Habitat for Humanity Raises Walls on 68th Build on 30th Anniversary

Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity builds home for single mother.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –One local organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary by making a single mothers dreams come true.

Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity is raising the wall on its 68th home build right here in the community.

The three bedroom house will help the Brooks family.

The single mother with two children escaped a dangerous, unhealthy and overcrowded apartment.

They will settle into their first home after living in 11 different apartments.

“It’s really building a new life. A lot of the families that we work with they don’t have a lot of hope for the future and a new home means a new beginning for her and her family, its stability,” Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity Resource Development and Marketing Manager, Pete Christopher said.

“Everything is new, it’s built strong. I feel very safe and have those walls just to keep my girls and I safe,” Habitat for Humanity home recipient, Sarah Brooks said.

The Brooks home is expected to be ready by early next year.