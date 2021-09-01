Bishop orders mask mandate in Crookston Diocese Schools

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR/KNOX) – Effective immediately, a mask mandate is effective in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Crookston.

Bishop Richard Pates, apostolic administrator of the diocese, says masks will be mandated for K-8 students, teachers, staff and visitors.

“Our Diocese of Crookston Catholic schools take seriously the responsibility to care for children. For the common good and out of love for one another, we must work together to multiply our layers of COVID-19 mitigation,” Pates said.

The diocese has schools in Moorhead, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen and Red Lake.

So far, masks have not been mandated for Catholic school students in the Diocese of Fargo.

St. John Paul II Schools Director Mike Hagstrom says masks are still recommended, but a temporary mandate may be enacted based on guidance from public health officials.

JPII Schools has about 1,144 students in Fargo and about 2,000 students attending parochial schools across the diocese.