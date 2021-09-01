Burgum: North Dakotans should know virus threat is real

FARGO, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum is pleading for North Dakota residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as North Dakota’s hospitals struggle with an influx of patients infected with the delta variant.

Burgum brought together health professionals Wednesday in his first COVID-19 briefing in more than five months.

The governor says hospital capacity is a “present and looming issue” and “that the risk is real.” North Dakota ranks 42nd in the nation in vaccination rates.

Burgum says the trend line for new cases is worse than it was during the outbreak’s winter peak. Doctors say COVID-19 patients are younger and healthier than they were a year ago.