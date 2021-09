Driver ticketed for plowing into wet cement in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A 79-year-old Grand Forks resident was cited after Grand Forks police say the driver mistakenly drove into a closed lane of freshly-poured concrete.

The car got stuck and had to be removed by a construction tractor. Damage to the concrete was repaired.

The driver was not injured.

Police say the driver was given a citation for care required.