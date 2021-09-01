KVRR’s TJ Nelson Featured In Latest Issue of “The Good Life”

TJ Nelson / "The Good Life"/ Urban Toad Media

FARGO, N.D. — The latest issue of “The Good Life” is on the stands and online with “Below Zero Wrestling” on the cover.

But look inside and you’ll find a fun little article with KVRR Local News anchor TJ Nelson called “Having a Beer with TJ Nelson”.

To be fully transparent, TJ just had a water since he’s not much of a drinker.

He answered all of the tough questions from how he get his start in his career to his favorite and least favorite foods and even a flashback to meeting his favorite country singer.

You can pick up your free copy at your favorite store or restaurant or read it online here.