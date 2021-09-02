NDSU’s Braun Says “Sky is the Limit” for Linebackers Kaczor, Cox and Hankey This Season

NDSU's defensive coordinator David Braun talks linebacking core

FARGO, N.D — The spring season was the first time North Dakota State football fans witnessed a trio of new linebackers. Jasir Cox, James Kaczor and Jackson Hankey put on a tackling show becoming the leaders of the defense.

The three combined for 194 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Kaczor leading the way with 72 after transitioning over from safety in 2019.

The good news for code green? The band is back together for another ride looking to build off the foundation already set and motivated from their early exit in the playoffs.

Defensive coordinator David Braun says the sky is the limit for his linebacking core.

“Their knowledge of the game. Their experience. Guys like James Kaczor playing multiple positions across our defense is a huge asset to him and the defense as a whole,” Braun said. “Really excited about the product that we put out there this past spring. There’s no one. My self included that’s happy with that. The standards and expectations around here are extremely high. The way we played in the spring was totally unacceptable. Guys like those three in the locker room understand that and they work they put to address some of those things, I’m really excited about.”