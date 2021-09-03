Arrest made in downtown Fargo vandalism spree

FARGO (KVRR) – A man is in custody in connection with a rash of overnight vandalism incidents in downtown Fargo in August.

Twenty-four-year-old Marshal Slater is being held for Felony Criminal Mischief.

On Aug. 18, windows were smashed in several locations including Duo Salon, Carmine Hayworth, Wimmer’s Jewelry, Nichole’s Fine Pastry, Reed & Taylor Antiques and Rhombus Guys Pizza.

Shattered glass, cinder blocks, bricks and clothing items were left on the sidewalk near some of the damaged buildings.

Police say the damages were estimated at nearly $10,000.