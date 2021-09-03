Fargo North High School partners with Habitat for Humanity for first nail celebration

That partnership will help build a home for the Kester family.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local family’s wishes are coming true as high school students and Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity begin construction on their new home.

With the help of Fargo North High school students, the Kester family is one step closer to becoming homeowners.

“We’ve never done this with high school’s before, some other habitat affiliates have, but for years we’ve been talking about it on both sides so it’s finally coming to fruition and we’re excited to be building this house here on Fargo North campus,”Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity Resource Development & Marketing Manager, Pete Christopher said.

“We’re thrilled about it and really excited about the potential for this to be a yearly thing because when we look at it we’ve had some description of it really being a total win win. Our kids get the experience of building, but the community benefits and the family benefits and one of the things we want to do at the high school level is talk about how you can impact your community positively,” North High school Principal, Travis Christensen said.

That positive impact is going straight towards the Kester family. A family of four who say it means a lot to have a place they can call their own.

“A lot, its stability, secure, a place of our own. We don’t have to pay another person to keep them rich, and apartment living, putting up with a whole bunch of loud neighbors and we can actually party,” said the Kester family

The Kester’s 25 year long dream of becoming homeowners almost didn’t become a reality.

“We’ve actually been trying to partner with Habitat for the past couple of years and each time they had another family that had a higher need than we did. Then we applied last year and we were told the same thing. So out of the blue about a month and a half ago she called us up and said ‘hey are you still interested in becoming a partner with us’ and I was like ‘yeah’ and she goes ‘good we have a house for you,” said Habitat for Humanity home recipient, Eric Kester.

The Kester’s say overall they are thankful for the opportunity.

“To make it our home, it’s going to be ours, it’s going to be with love, were going to keep God at the lead and it’s going to be his to do with,” added Eric Kester.

The home is expected to be completed by next summer.