FCS Football Preview: Hero Sports BetMGM Insider Sam Herder

KVRR's Nick Couzin talked with the FCS insider to preview the season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football kicks off their season in less than 24 hours.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin talked with insider from Hero Sports and BetMGM, Sam Herder about his expectations for the Bison this fall.