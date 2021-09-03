Play of the Week Nominees: September 3

Shanley, Fargo North battle for high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — The first set of Chris Hesie high school play of the week nominees comes from week one of the high school football season in North Dakota.

In a rivalry game between Shanley and Davies, Deacons quarterback Michael Rostberg throws a beauty of ball on 4th and 35 caught by John Gores for the first score of the game on the way to victory.

Is it better than what happen between Fargo North and Valley City? Spartans receiver Nathan Fritel catches a ball between two defenders and takes it 65 yards to the house for the score in a win.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.