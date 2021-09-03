Yellow jackets wasp population on the rise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re planning on spending time outdoors over Labor Day weekend make sure to bring some insect repellent as an increased number of wasps in the area could ruin your holiday plans.

An entomologist from NDSU says the increased population of yellow jackets is normal for this time of year.

He says they’re not a major concern but yellow jacket wasps are typically attracted to food, sweets and garbage.

“Now all of these wasps that you see flying around right now are going to die. So, it’s only the mated queen that will survive through the winter. So, this is a seasonal thing as soon as we get a hard frost or two we’ll see their numbers decline,” NDSU Extension Entomology Research Specialist, Patrick Beauzay said.

Beauzay says the wasps can sting multiple times.

Although most people are not allergic to them, if you are stung and develop a severe allergic reaction, seek medicalhelp immediately.