NDSU football fans show team spirit at bison tailgate

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) — It would be no celebration without the fans.

“Go Bison!”

A wave of green, yellow and high energy fills the Fargodome parking lot as tailgaters show their support for NDSU’s season opener against the Albany Great Danes.

“The energy is high, it’s bison football baby, roll herd. We got the North Dakota nice, everyone is excited to be out here, everybody is excited to be back with the people and we’re excited. I think it’s going to be a big W today,” said some bison fans.

With the first official tailgate party since previous pandemic cancellations bison fans are showing their excitement with food… dance… and friends.

“After last year everything that went on to be back out here with friends, family, tailgating and getting ready for the game for football season we’re really excited it’s going to be a good year,” NDSU Bison Fan,Charlie Cooper said.

Bison fans say they’re excited for what the rest of the season will bring.

“I’m just ready to see the team and see how they are looking this year. Last year in the spring season it was alright,but I’m looking to see some good football.” NDSU student, Denver Buck said.

“I expect the season to go great. I love it. I’m so excited to experience new things this year, especially coming out of covid I can experience brand new things. So, this tailgate and this game is new to me even being my second year and it’s been so fun so far,” said NDSU student, Sophia Roll.

A former Minnesota vikings quarterback also came out to show his support for the herd, calling himself a proud bison fan.

“Oh yeah, yeah, they’ve been a good team for a long time. The bison are going to win this game, there ain’t no question about that,” said former NFL Quarterback, Tommy Kramer.