Veterans Warrior Foundation holds 10th annual Veterans Warrior Ride

The annual celebration helps raise funds for military veterans.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An annual celebration helps raise funds for military veterans in our community.

The Veterans Warrior Foundation is helping honor military vets through its tenth annual Veterans Warrior Ride.

Bikers and supporters came together to take a stroll throughout the metro while also helping raise funds through a silent auction and a $100 raffle giveaway.

Proceeds from the event go towards programs that help support veterans and their families.

“What it does is it goes to various programs that we have such as; ‘Shop with a Vet’ that’s a big one. During the holiday season it can always get a little stressful. Everybody needs a little extra help, even our military service members. So, we help them with things like just buying essentials, getting presents under the tree for their loved ones. Just making sure that they are taken care of to say thank you for the service that they’ve done for us,” Veterans Warrior Foundation President, Andrew Holmquist said.

Holmquist says over 250 bikers took part in this year’s ride.