Minnesota State Fair On Track For Worst Attendance Since 1960s

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair drew its largest crowd of the 2021 festival on Saturday with nearly 154,000 people passing through the gates.

But that number is still well below average.

Since 1991, the second Saturday of the Minnesota State Fair has drawn an average of 214,000 people per year, or about 60,000 higher than the fair saw this weekend.

Overall, the fair is on track to have its worst total attendance since the 1960s.

For many, these numbers aren’t looking great, and it’s made for a tricky business of trying to cover expenses.

Dan Runyon at Juanita’s Fajitas says he hasn’t had to worry about making payroll in 25 years, but this year he is concerned.

Runyon says his profits were down as much as 60% through the first weekend.

The fair wraps up Labor Day.