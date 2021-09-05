Report of Shots Fired Overnight in Downtown Fargo, Shelter In Place Lifted

FARGO, N.D. — A early morning shelter in place order that was issued for downtown Fargo was lifted as police continue to investigate reports of shots being fired.

The order came down around 2:40 a.m. for the the 60 block of North Broadway.

Around 4:30 Sunday morning police announced the order was no longer active and the scene had cleared.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have not released any other information on the incident at this time.