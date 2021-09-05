West Fargo church collecting shoes for elementary school students

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Prairie Heights Community Church in West Fargo is making sure all students have a fresh pair of sneakers this school year.

The church is hosting a shoe drive for Ed Clapp and Eastwood Elementary schools that’ll run through next Monday.

People can purchase the shoes through an Amazon shopping list to be shipped directly to the church, or they can drop them off in person Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or any time on Sundays.

The church is collecting neutral colored, unbranded kids shoes sizes 5 through 8.

Prairie Heights Director of Guest Services and Volunteer Experience Marni Pinks says local educators told her shoes are currently the greatest need.

“They had said that there are kiddos that come with flip flops and they end up wearing flip flops into the winter months, and there’s kids that are wearing shoes two sizes too small or their feet are poking out,” Pinks explained.

Click here to be directed to the Amazon shopping list.

Prairie Heights has recently undergone some management changes.

Doug Peters is now the church’s executive director.

Peters had previously been the Director of Athletics at MSUM since 2007.