Entz Happy With Patterson’s Composure and Poise in Quarterbacking Debut

Patterson made his first start after transferring from Virginia Tech

FARGO, N.D. — Complimentary football and stellar running back play won North Dakota State their home opener on Saturday, however, it was the quarterback spot where the most eyes were watching.

Quincy Patterson made his debut for the Bison after winning the job out of fall camp. The Virginia Tech transfer threw for 115 yards and a touchdown adding 28 on the ground.

Those numbers may not jump out as the most exciting first performance, however, head coach Matt Entz says he was happy with how Patterson got more comfortable as the game went on and the composure he showed in the pocket to not feel pressure.

The game plan was all about taking it slow with the new QB.

“We intentionally tried to put him in situations to be successful. You could see the picture of where the rotation was. What the front was,” Entz said. “Minimize the trade, shift and motion you see in the past so we can move into this gradually. We don’t want him to start at a 400 level class. He needs to continue to get better and get accustomed to his role. He did a great job. It was fun after the game, he was already in the offense watching the game.”

Next up for the Bison is Valparaiso an 8-10 team over the last two years.