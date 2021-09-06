Man found dead following 911 call in Beltrami County

TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Beltrami County.

The sheriff’s office responded around 3:30 Sunday afternoon after a man said he was shot at a home in Turtle River Township. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead.

His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.