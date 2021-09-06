Schweigert Mentally Challenging UND in Short Week

Fighting Hawks play Utah State on Friday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Its all about the national stage for North Dakota football who gets ready For the second of back-to-back road games to open their season against Utah State on Friday night.

The fighting hawks haven’t traveled to take on an FBS team since 2018 when facing Washington, however, its a little different this time around battling with a short week.

In their week one victory over Idaho State, UND racked up 368 yards of total offense and the defense forced three turnovers.

Having to grind it out against a tough opponent, head coach Bubba Schweigert says its all about mental challenging his players with a quick turnaround.

“The best you’re going to feel in a season is heading into fall camp. There’s always going to be something not quite right when you play these physical games. You challenge them mentality,” Schweigert said. “Say hey can we focus on performance and execution and not be concerned if it hurts here earlier in the week when trying to work through soreness and stiffness.”

“We did that last year when we played South Dakota so some of the guys are used to it who did it in the spring. I think we’ll be fine having a quick turnaround,” linebacker Jaxson Turner said. “You just have to let that first one go and move on to the next opponent.”

“On Sunday, we just went right back at it,” tight end Adam Zalvaney said. “Installing new plays and learning how the new opponent is going to play and just getting our bodies back to normal.”

This past weekend the FCS had 5 wins over the FBS, Hawks looking to add to that with an 8 p.m. kick out west.