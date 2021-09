Shanley’s Rostberg Wins High School Play of the Week

Deacons QB took home 54 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — The first Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Shanley football and quarterback Michael Rostberg.

The junior connected with John Gores on a fourth down play to score the first touchdown of the night in a win over Davies.

Congrats to Rostberg and the Deacons.