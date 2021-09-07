Body of fisherman recovered from river in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. – Mandan police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Heart River.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says the body of the 32-year-old man was found in the river Monday morning. He has not been identified.

A bicyclist spotted the body in the river near the Sitting Bull Bridge on Highway 1806 in Mandan and notified police about 10:30 a.m. It’s unclear how long the body had been in the river or what caused the man’s death.

Flaten says it appeared the man had been fishing.