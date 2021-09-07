RedHawks’ Boscan Wins Batting Title; Team Readies for Playoffs

Boscan batted .344 in the regular season

FARGO, N.D. — For the second consecutive season the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have the American Association’s batting champion.

The honor goes to the ultimate utility man Manny Boscan. Batting .344 with 24 doubles, 7 home runs and 63 RBI. Boscan played five different positions playing the most at second starting 32 of the 91 games. The Venezuelan edged out teammate Kevin Krause, who hit .341, for the crown.

Boscan was acquired by the RedHawks in the offseason and was a staple in the number two hole, however, it was really the defense provided manager Chris Coste says made him the jack of all trades.

“It wasn’t surprise that he hit really really well. A batting title you can never really bank on but it was more so the defensive side of things that were so proud of with him,” Coste said. “The batting title was just a bonus. People don’t talk about his baserunning. The single best in the league. Not necessarily stolen bases but other ways. Its just a product of when he was a kid he played every position in the infield in Venezuela and it’s just what he does.”

Those numbers helped propel the RedHawks into the playoffs. The American Association changed up its format now making a single wild card game the only way of advancing as a lower seed.

F-M hosts Milwaukee on Wednesday night looking to do just that and Coste says it requires a different approach.

“The one game playoff. Everything is riding on that one pitch,” Coste said. “Every umpire calls every pitch. Every at bat. The weather plays a factor. There’s just no room to give anything and you take everything you can. It changes the pitching staff because you’re going with a starter in five-game series bit for one game, its every single one you have available will be out in the bullpen ready to rock.”

RedHawks will have the homefield advantage while the Milkmen have the upper hand winning 7 of the 13 regular season meetings. First pitch is Wednesday night at 6:30.