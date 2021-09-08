LIVE: Big Brothers/Big Sisters In Urgent Need Of School-Based Mentors

Big Brothers/Big Sisters mentors are allowed back in schools this year after COVID kept them away last school year

With the school year already started, time is running out to be there for a kid who needs a mentor in local schools.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Village Family Service Center is looking for school-based Bigs.

The program couldn’t be in schools last year because of COVID. This year they’re looking for people to match with kids in Madison and Jefferson Elementary in Fargo and Robert Asp Elementary in Moorhead.

All Bigs have to do is spend one hour a week with their Little at school.

Program Director Susan Smith says just spending time with them has shown to help kids at school and at home.

She adds, “Just showing up consistently can make such an impact in them. We see over and over again in the kids that we serve that they are doing better in school, that they have improvement in their self confidence , that they’re doing better with their relationships with their family and their peers.”

September is Big Brothers/Big Sisters Month. Click here to find out more, including how to sign up to be a Big.