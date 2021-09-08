Police make arrest in connection with downtown Fargo gunshots

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with reports of several gunshots heard downtown early Sunday.

“As a result of an in-depth investigation over the past several days that involved reviewing downtown cameras and speaking with witnesses, detectives arrested Alexis Araiza, 24 years old of Fargo, for Terrorizing and Felony Reckless Endangerment.

Police say detectives were able to establish Araiza was not targeting any people, but was “acting out of reckless disregard.” No injuries were reported.

A early morning shelter in place order was issued for downtown Fargo Sunday. The order was issued around 2:40 a.m. for the 60 block of Broadway.