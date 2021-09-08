‘This is temporary’ Man describes car crashing into his Moorhead home

405 Oak Way, Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead family is shocked after a reckless driver crashes into their home Tuesday night.

Just before 7:00 officers were sent to 405 Oak Way. When they arrived, officers found an SUV partially inside the home. The family of five was inside of the home at the time, but are thankfully not hurt.

“Insurance should cover everything. The biggest thing is the safety of our kids and everyone that was involved with it. I just keep reminding myself that this is temporary, the house is temporary. The biggest thing is that everyone is okay and we’ll get this fixed when we can. It’s an inconvenience for sure, but I’m just thankful that no one is hurt,” Homeowner Jared Blanchet said.

Officers say the driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Bebi Mwamikazi, didn’t stop at a stop sign and lost control of the vehicle. He was cited for reckless driving.