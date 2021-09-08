Two arrested, accused of entering Fargo homes under construction

FARGO (KVRR) – Two Moorhead men were arrested for criminal trespass after Fargo police say they were caught going through a home under construction.

Police say early Wednesday, an officer noticed two people with flashlights inside a home under construction near 72nd Ave. S. and 28th St. S. The officer saw the men exit the house and walk across the street and enter another home under construction.

Police set up a small perimeter, including a K9. Once a perimeter was set up, officers found one of the men running in a field.

After a short foot pursuit, 21 year-old Alexander Gruver of Moorhead, was detained. Twenty-two-year-old Justin Keller of Moorhead was detained a short time later.