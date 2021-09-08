Wentz Takes First Team Reps: Waiting To Be Cleared For Week One

Was projected to miss 4-5 weeks of the season after foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — When quarterback Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery in early August, the expectation was to miss 4-5 weeks of the season.

Fast forward a month and the former Bison is a full participant in practice five days ahead of the Indianapolis Colts week one match-up with the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Wentz will suit up and represent the team as a captain, however, the doctors still have to clear him to start.

Wentz put in the work getting to this point and taking the first team reps at practice was the first step in receiving approval.

“This week we’re really focused on Seattle. Were going up against the scout team and these plays are really important,” Wentz said. “Being out here this week is a really big piece to the puzzle because its full-go against Seattle with the game plan and everything.”

“Once this type of injury is healed, its healed so if we’re not worried about that then you just have to say is he a football player,” Reich said. “I mean, yeah. He’s played a lot of football. I think what I want to be guilty of is hey let’s push him. We can pull him back but let’s try to get him ready right now. Maybe that’s not realistic but let’s try.”

If Wentz is not cleared then back-up Jacob Eason will start, who has taken most of the reps this preseason.