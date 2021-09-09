Amazon to officially open Fargo Fulfillment Center September 19

FARGO (KVRR) – Amazon says the first day of operations at its new Fargo Fulfillment Center will be Sunday, Sept. 19.

The 1.3 million square-foot facility had been under construction for nearly a year. The building is believed to be the largest in North Dakota.

The facility is on 110 acres of land northwest of Hector International Airport and east of I-29. Construction costs have been estimated at $100 million to $120 million.

Amazon says it plans to hire about 1,000 fulltime, hourly workers in Fargo with a starting wage of $15.00 per hour. The company will host its third annual Amazon Career Day on September 15.

Amazon is also opening a “Last Mile Delivery Station” in West Fargo, which is expected to create about 100 additional jobs.

Amazon has about 110 Fulfillment Centers in the U.S. The closest from Fargo is in the Twin Cities.

You can register for Amazon Career Day HERE.