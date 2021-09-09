Happy Hooligans partners with Wreaths Across America

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – For the 20th year, the 119th Happy Hooligans Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol will be working with Wreaths Across America to honor our fallen heroes.

To honor those who served and to teach children the value of freedom are values the Happy Hooligans want people to learn about this weekend.

On December 18th the 119th Squadron will be helping Fargo National Cemetery to remember veterans by laying wreaths on their graves.

Leaders say the overwhelming importance of this mission takes on an even greater meaning for the squadron, the Civil Air Program and our nation.

“And we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we do have in this country if it wasn’t for our military if it wasn’t for following up actions after 9/11. So, it’s been a great journey to teach our children respect and remember the fallen. Integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect those are the values we want to teach to our children and see them carry on,” said 1st Lt Pamela Leath.

To help sponsor a wreath or to join the Happy Hooligans, visit their website here .