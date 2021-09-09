NDSU students develop GoBarsApp to find the best deals

if you are a college student or visiting the city, there may soon be a web app that can get you the best specials and deals at local bars and restaurants right on your phone.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) North Dakota State University junior Christian Koski and Sophomore Vincent Casey want to help college students bar hop on a budget so they created GoBarsApp.

“Initially it was just to see if we could do it and I was like hey this could actually be really helpful for other people like us other college kids looking to save money and find the best deals,” said Christian Koski.

The app consists of local hangouts, restaurants, and bars along with specials or deals they have in the F-M Area.

“It really brings all the information together in a really neat manner, and you can see all the deals, all the events, all the specials, all the hours everything in one spot it’s just very user friendly,” added Koski.

“When you open the app you get to see a giant list of things that are open right now or going on tonight. You can find the best deals or the closet deals right then and there,” Vincent Casey said.

Christian and Vincent started developing this web app in July.

“One day they came to me and was like we created this app and I said oh really let me see it and next thing you know I said wow we got to get this out there,” it’s a really cool way of again connecting people with different bars and restaurants with different deals and events” said Brian Larry.

“A whole tab where you can go view every place that has free bingo on Thursday or karaoke nights it’s all separated from special so if you want to grab a beer and do karaoke there you go.” said Koski.

“We both contributed a lot to it and I don’t like we could’ve done it without each other honestly i don’t know if i could have done it without Chris or if he could’ve done it without me.” said Casey.

You can find their website by clicking here.