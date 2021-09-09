NDSU’s Watson Says “More Opportunities To Come” Offensively

The All-American was held to 34 yards against Albany

FARGO, N.D — First-team All-American. First-Team All-Conference and Walter Payton Award watch list. Those are the accolades receiver Christian Watson has already received this season and defenses know that.

Leading NDSU in receiving yards the past two seasons opponents are do their best to lock him down being limited to just 34 yards in week one.

“I feel like if I would’ve made all the plays I wish I could go back and do again then it would look like I do a whole lot more,” Watson said. I know that Coach Roehl and the entire offensive staff is going to put our playmakers in positions to make plays so even if they try to double cover me and someone else is open, they’ll have to cover that eventually. That opens up to come back to me or other receivers in the room as well.”

Beating out defenders with his feet has always been Watson’s strong suit and it’s a part of his game that will benefit him going forward as well.

“I try to use that to my advantage every single play,” Watsons said. “Whether its a speed release or a go-ball. Just knowing I can run by the defenders. I try to utilize that as much as I can.”

This is now the Florida native’s fourth year catching balls from a different quarterback and after just 128 passing yards as a team in their last game the connection with Quincy Patterson will continue to get better.

“It’s just a building block process. From taking every single rep in fall camp to week one now,” Watson said. “We’ve been continuing to grow and grow in terms of our connection.”

With success on the field comes success off of it and as a senior he feels others using him as a example to follow.

“I attribute it to the guys who played before me. The Darrius Shepherd’s. The Cole Jacob’s. Just being able to see and learn under them and getting thrown into that leadership role,” Watson said. “It helps me build my character and skill set. Being able to grow with phoenix as well. Were both in that role. Being able to feed off each other and push the young guys along has helped us grow a lot.”