Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids & Families drive begins Friday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – KVRR is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids & Families drive.

Beginning Friday, all Hornbacher’s locations across Fargo-Moorhead will accept new and gently used coats and winter apparel for children and families.

Last year, the Salvation Army handed out more than 900 coats and more than 1,300 winter accessories.

The biggest need is for kids’ coats sizes six through 16.

“I was actually talking to a teacher from Moorhead yesterday and she was saying that there are so many families that are, families in Churches United, that are coming out, getting their own places and they don’t have anything, so they definitely don’t have coats for all of their children,” said Salvation Army Public Relations & Volunteer Coordinator Kristi Simmons.

Donations will be accepted through September 20th.

The coats and other items will be distributed throughout October to those who register online.

KVRR has sponsored the drive for the past five years.