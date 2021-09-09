Still Many Unknowns for Vikings as Season Open Approaches

Many of the starters saw no preseason action

MINNEAPOLIS — Four days until the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Until then there are still may questions left to be answered.. Head coach Mike Zimmer decided to sit many of his starters during the preseason. Running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson never saw the field while Adam Thielen played just one series.

In order not to risk injury, Zimmer ran the team through game-like scrimmages without tackling.

With full participation this week at practice, now its all about replicating the product to the field come Sunday.

“One day we went half a game. One day we went three quarters of a game plus the individual work. We got about the same number of reps,” Zimmer said. “We had a six play drive and then the other side of the ball comes in and its eight plays. To me, that’s the unknown though, these guys have to go out and show they deserve not to play in the preseason.”

“It’s football. Were going out there doing whatever it takes to try and help this team win games,” Thielen said. Yeah, you would like to go out there and get some plays in the preseason but at the end of the day you just go out there being ready for week one. That’s what practice and training camp are for.”

Sunday’s game is one of two to start off the season on the road and you can catch the game right here on KVRR.