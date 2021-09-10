Update: Burgum says possible legal challenge against vaccine mandate being discussed

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem are discussing the possibility of suing the federal government over President Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate.

Biden’s executive order mandates that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

“We have reached out to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to discuss options for mounting a legal challenge to this mandate, which goes against everything I believe as a governor, a business owner and an American. The White House needs to be reminded that the states created the federal government, not the other way around, and we will always vigorously defend states’ rights,” Burgum said.

“President Biden’s misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations. We stand opposed to this blatant federal overreach,” Burgum said. “Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government.”

“Rather than using persuasion, President Biden is stretching the limit of his legal authority to try to force people into compliance” Sen. Kevin Cramer said. “It won’t work. Perhaps if he talked as tough to the Taliban as he does to America’s governors and workers, he would earn more of the respect he craves.”

“The decision to get a vaccine should be made after consultation with a doctor. President Biden’s move to force millions of workers at private businesses to get the vaccine is the definition of government overreach and it won’t work” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted “South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden, see you in court.”

Biden also signed an executive order requiring vaccinations for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.