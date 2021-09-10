Fargo BLM activist dies, death not considered suspicious

Anyiwei Maciek

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – An organizer of the George Floyd-inspired march in Fargo on May 30 of last year has died. Anyiwei Maciek died unexpectedly in Fargo.

Black Lives Matter activist Faith Dixon says she and others who are part of the local movement are heartbroken. Dixon says Maciek had a one-year-old daughter and other family in Fargo-Moorhead.

Dixon and other members of Black Lives Matter are putting together a memorial in her honor.

Police say the death of Maciek is considered “unattended.” An autopsy will be conducted, but the death is not suspicious.