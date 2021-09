N.D. H.S, Roundup: Sheyenne, Davies, Sargent County All Win

Week three of high school football in the area

FARGO, N.D. — In the battle of unbeatens, Sheyenne was victorious on the home field over Shanley, 36-29.

Davies won a defensive game against Bismarck Legacy at home, 27-7.

Sargent County tied up Oak Grove after an opening touchdown and took advantage the rest of the way taking it 22-20.