Local VFW’s Commemorate Victims of 9/11

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — VETERAN OF FOREIGN WARS THROUGHOUT THE METRO COMMEMORATED THE LIVES LOST 20 YEARS AGO DURING THE 11TH OF SEPTEMBER.

SEVERAL PEOPLE THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY GATHERED TO REMEMBER THE LIVES LOST DURING 9/11.

“WE WANT TO REMEMBER THOSE PEOPLE, WE WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT THEY WENT THROUGH AND ALWAYS REMEMBER AND NEVER FORGET,” FARGO POST 7 PAST CMDR, MARK WAGEMANN SAID.

EVEN THOUGH THE EVENTS HAPPENED IN NEW YORK.. THE IMPACT WAS HEARTFELT THROUGHOUT THE STATES… INCLUDING HERE IN FARGO WHERE SEVERAL LOCALS PAID THEIR RESPECTS TO THE VICTIMS OF 9/11 .

“I THINK WHAT YOU FIND IN THE CITY OF FARGO IS A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE VERY PATRIOTIC WE HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO DO SERVICE FOR OUR COUNTRY. SO IT IS GOOD FOR US TO REMEMBER AND TO REMEMBER HOW THOSE PEOPLE WENT OUT AND DEFENDED US AND WE ALSO HAVE A LOT OF LOCAL PEOPLE WHO HAVE GONE OFF TO WAR AS WELL,” FARGO MAYOR, DR. TIM MAHONEY SAID

A PLAQUE AND WREATH WERE PRESENTED AT THE VFW POST 7 TO SERVE AS A REMINDER AND SYMBOL OF THE LIVES LOST.

“THE RED FLOWERS REPRESENT BEAUTY AND STRENGTH; RED IS OFFERED IN MEMORY OF A HERO DEAD WHO FELL IN DEFENSE OF OUR COUNTRY. BY OUR PRESENCE HERE WE RECOGNIZE THEIR DEVOTION TO DUTY, THEIR COURAGE, AND THEIR PATRIOTISM,” SAID WAGEMANN

FARGO MAYOR, TIM MAHONEY, SAYS TODAY IS NOT ONLY A DAY OF REMEMBRANCE BUT A DAY OF CELEBRATION.

“REALLY WANTED TO REMEMBER 9/11 AND COME TOGETHER AS A GROUP AND JUST KINDA COMMEMORATE THAT AND REMEMBER THE PEOPLE THAT DIED. I THINK IT IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO CELEBRATE AMERICA AND TO CELEBRATE WHAT WE DO AS A COUNTRY,” SAID MAHONEY.

WAGEMANN OF VFW POST 7 SAYS AN ADDITIONAL DAY OF COMMEMORATION FOR POW MIA REMEMBRANCE IS SET FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18.