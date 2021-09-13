Grand Forks police say powerful opiate making rounds

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Grand Forks Police Department has issued a warning about a powerful illegal opiate making the rounds locally.

Officers say they responded to numerous narcotics-related drug overdoses Saturday evening, including a death. Police say people were using what they believed to be heroin and began overdosing. Immediate medical intervention was needed to revive them.

Police say the substances were in fact a more dangerous and powerful opiate that caused the overdoses.

The person who died was not immediately identified.

The Grand Forks Police Department and Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force are investigating to determine the source of the narcotics.