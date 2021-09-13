Non-Conference Schedule Helping NDSU Football’s Depth

Depth for the Bison benefiting them in non-conference slate

FARGO, N.D — For the first time this season North Dakota State football is hitting the road for the third and final non-conference game against Towson. So far, the Bison have benefited from these contests scoring 92 points of offense and allowing just six on defense.

It’s a different dynamic from the spring season where NDSU jumped right in to Missouri Valley play.

Against Valpo, head coach Matt Entz was able to dress 80 players and get them all playing time. That included a 37-yard touchdown run for freshman quarterback, Cole Peyton and two other scores from running back Jalen Bussey for 72 yards and transfer TaMerik Williams.

Entz said the rewards of giving that many reps to the depth of his roster will only pay off the end.

“We were going off practice clips (in the spring). It did make it a little more difficult in the spring to think outside the box which is why we played as many freshman as we did,” Entz said. “We needed that sample size. Moving forward just the value of playing roughly 80 guys this week will be critical and it may not be this week or next week or two weeks from now that see the direct benefits but it’ll be before the year is over.”

It’ll be the first time both programs meet since the 2013 FCS Championship which the Bison won, 35-7.