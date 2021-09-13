West Fargo Police hear from the community at Coffee With A Cop

Police officers in West Fargo sat down with people from the community to enjoy some cookies and good conversation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police officers in West Fargo sat down with people from the community to enjoy some cookies and good conversation

West Fargo Police had their second Coffee with a Cop at Deaner’s Diner. The program is designed to increase understanding between people and the police.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to get out and engage with the community that we feel is really important and in that nontraditional role where we are not out in an enforcement role or out responding to a call out for service. So, it’s just an opportunity for people to come in and share about things that are going on in their neighborhood things that’s are happening in their community and concerns. So, it’s just a fantastic opportunity for that,” said Chief Denis Otterness.

They were able to learn about law enforcement and interact with officers on a personal level.

“Today has been a really fun day and I have met a lot of police officers I didn’t even know existed. So, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Pattie Huson.

“This is key for what we do daily and weekly. They come here and they are pretty excited to be here and its great to see them and you meet someone different every time you come here,” said Lt. Greg Warren.

The officers told senior citizens in attendance about local scams and how not to become a victim.

“It’s just some many scams out there which they try to use the older people for that and what we try to develop is three or our things they need to look out for when people call,” Lt. Greg Warren added.

“The residence in the community is the strength behind our police department so without our community interaction and without the support of our residents we as a police department cant run effectively and function effectively and operate at a high level so its a partnership we absolutely value,” Chief Otterness said.

The program is usually held once a month.