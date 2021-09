Bemidji Police need help finding missing woman

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are asking for your help finding a Bemidji woman last seen Monday, Sep. 13.

Twenty-three-year-old Stephanie Chupp was last seen around 6:45 AM on the 1900 block of Park Avenue. She may have been a white Pontiac Grand Prix with Minnesota plates 655-RVZ.

Anyone who may know where Chupp should call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.