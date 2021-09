RedHawks One Game Away From American Association Championship Series

Beat the Dogs 6-5 on a walk-off

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks kept coming back from being down in game three of the North Division Championship Series.

Down 3-1 in the third, RedHawks took the lead in the seventh fighting back to take it again in the 9th on a walk-off.

The RedHawks now just need to win Wednesday’s game four at home to advance to the American Association Championship Series.