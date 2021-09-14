United Way Cass Clay begins Community Kickoff campaign

The goal is to show people what it means to truly Live United.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — United Way of Cass-Clay is hoping to inspire people throughout the metro to help give back to their community.

Through its Community Kickoff campaign, the organization hopes to reach as many people as possible and raise funds for the lives positively impacted by United Way.

The goal is to show people what it means to truly Live United and what their contributions can do for others.

“Your dollars help to reduce hunger and homelessness, make sure that children have what they need to be successful in school and in life. Ensure that people can live independently and ultimately lift families out of poverty. The opportunity that you have today is to step up and stand up for what you believe in and invest in United Way,” United Way of Cass-Clay Resource Development Director Christie Lewandoski said.

This year’s Community Kickoff Campaign goal is to raise $5.8 million.