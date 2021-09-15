Trump attorney hired to represent South Dakota in abortion case

Jay Sekulow (ACLJ)

PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says renowned attorney Jay Sekulow has been hired to join the state’s legal team in its ongoing legal battle against Planned Parenthood.

South Dakota is asking the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a state law requiring women to consult with a pregnancy help center before deciding whether to get an abortion.

“Jay is a brilliant conservative legal mind,” Noem said. “He’s argued 12 Supreme Court cases, including several religious liberty and pro-life cases. He will bring the same tenacity to protecting unborn children here in South Dakota.”

Sekulow is Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice. He led President Trump’s defense team during Trump’s first impeachment proceedings in January, 2020.