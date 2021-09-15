Thursday’s Game Five to Decide North Division Champ Between RedHawks and Chicago

RedHawks lost game four 11-1

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks needed one win to advance to the American Association Championship, however, the Chicago Dogs ended the chance of it happening with an 11-1 win in game four of the North Division Championship Series.

With the loss and the series being a best of five, a final game on Thursday will decide who wins the title and plays Kansas City. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is at 6:30 P.M.