One on One with RedHawks’ Chris Coste and John Silviano After Clinching North Division Championship Series

KVRR's Nick Couzin talked with the manager and star of RedHawks in Game Five of Championship Series

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are heading to the American Association Championship.

RedHawks came down from 5-0 in the first inning to beat the Chicago Dogs in game five of the North Division Champions series.

John Silviano had six RBI in the game including a grand slam.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with Silviano and manager Chris Coste after the win.