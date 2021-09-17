Ability to be Versatile has created opportunities for NDSU’s Henderson

Has special teams and rushing touchdown off double reverse

FARGO, N.D — If you could use the word versatility to describe one player on North Dakota State’s roster, it would be receiver and return specialist Braylon Henderson.

Henderson redshirted in 2019 playing in four games. Since then, he’s continued to see increased playing time.

In the spring as a wideout, the Plano Texas native racked up 157 receiving yards and ran back a punt return for a touchdown against Sam Houston in the FCS Playoffs.

So far this fall, Henderson caught a ball in week one and followed it up this past weekend by scoring on an electric 28 yard double reverse touchdown.

He credits his versatility to the willingness to play anywhere that’s needed.

“Wherever the coaches put me at honestly. They give me an assignment and I’m willing to do whatever they ask me,” Henderson said. “Coach Roehl is doing a great job drawing things up and just week by week I’m finding my role and expand it. Our coaching staff takes a great pride in special teams with a lot of meetings. We practice them a lot so our group of guys anyone can be back there returning. All the other blockers on the field make it so easy on our part to return those.”

The special teams unit Henderson is a part of ran back four in the spring and already has another this fall.