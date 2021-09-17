Great Plains Food Bank celebrates Hunger Action Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s Hunger Action Day and Great Plains Food Bank is celebrating with it’s annual Packathon.

Throughout the week the food bank has been welcoming volunteers as they pack bags filled with food for hungry families in need.

The bags will be going toward the school backpack program and are set to be shipped through schools in the area.

“Hunger Action Day to me means the community coming together and helping those who have food insecurities or needs. It’s really important to make sure that everyone in our community has those basic needs taken care of,” Dakota Medical Foundation Giving Hearts Day Director, Amber Dekrey said.

The Great Plains Food Bank has also joined with Feeding America throughout September to celebrate Hunger Action Month.