H.S. FB Roundup: Barnesville, DGF, Kindred, Enderlin All Win

Week four of Friday night lights on both sides of the border

FARGO, N.D — Kindred football handed Central Cass their first loss of the season with a 37-0 win at home.

DGF also produced a shutout taking down Perham, 48-0, to remain undefeated.

On their senior night, Enderlin downs Hankinson, 24-6, in 9-man action.

With the home field advantage, Barnesville gives Pelican Rapids their first loss with a 28-14 win.